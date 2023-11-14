Pakistan drawing Saudi Arabian interest in mine stakes, advisor says

This week, after deadly protests between police and factory workers, govt mandated almost 60% raise to minimum monthly wage
Saudi Arabia has shown interest in acquiring stakes in Pakistan's Reko Diq gold and copper mine, an official of the South Asian nation said on Tuesday.
The government has hired a global advisor to value the mine's stakes, Jahanzeb Khan, the prime minister's adviser on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), told journalists.
He did not identify the advisor.
The valuation is due to be completed by December 25, he said, adding that Islamabad will enter talks with Riyadh after the valuation is completed.
The Reko Diq mines are in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province which borders Afghanistan and Iran. Mining experts believe they contain some of the world's largest copper and gold reserves.
