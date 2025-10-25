  • search in Khaleej Times
Pakistan defence minister warns of 'open war' with Afghanistan if peace talks fail

The talks are meant to devise a mechanism to enforce the Doha ceasefire longer term

Published: Sat 25 Oct 2025, 8:03 PM

Look: New Dubai landmark launches over water, Sheikh Mohammed announces

Dubai teen cremated after cardiac arrest on Diwali; tributes pour in

Dubai: Woman to pay Dh15,000 after stealing gold necklace

Pakistan's defence minister said on Saturday he believes Afghanistan wants peace but that failure to reach an agreement during talks in Istanbul would mean "open war," days after both sides agreed to a ceasefire following deadly border clashes.

The talks in Istanbul, which began on Saturday and are expected to continue into Sunday, mark the latest attempt by Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent a relapse into violence after the worst border fighting since the Taliban's 2021 takeover of Kabul.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said there had been no incidents in the four to five days since it was agreed, and both sides were complying with the truce.

"We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them," he said in televised remarks from Pakistan. "But I saw that they want peace."

The clashes erupted earlier this month after Islamabad demanded that the Taliban curb militants it says are attacking Pakistan from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan launched airstrikes across the border and both sides exchanged heavy fire, killing dozens and prompting the closure of key crossings that remain shut.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering militants who target Pakistani forces. The Taliban rejects the charge and says Pakistan's military operations violate Afghan sovereignty.