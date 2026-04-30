Pakistan cuts passport processing time to 14 days, moves towards cashless system

Officials were also instructed to roll out a separate "business passport" category soon

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 8:09 PM
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In a move aimed at improving public services and easing access for citizens, Pakistan has reduced the normal passport processing time from 21 days to 14 days, following a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry.

Officials said the 14-day timeline for normal passports comes into effect immediately, Dawn reported.

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Alongside faster processing, authorities also announced plans to implement a fully cashless system at passport offices. The shift is expected to improve transparency, minimise delays and streamline transactions by allowing applicants to pay fees through digital channels.

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The announcement comes at a time when passport offices have been facing pressure due to long queues. Demand for passports has risen sharply since 2022.

Officials were also instructed to roll out a separate "business passport" category soon, while taking steps to make the home-delivery system more efficient.

Naqvi emphasised on the need to establish a dedicated Passport Authority, calling it "extremely necessary" to enhance system performance and improve public service delivery.

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