Pakistan: Crescent moon sighted; Ramadan to begin on March 23

Thursday will be the first day of Ramadan in Pakistan, as the crescent moon has been sighted in the country.
The chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee made the announcement during a press conference in Peshawar, reported local media.
Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the committee received moon sighting testimonies from a number of different places in the country.
“Therefore, it was unanimously decided that the first of Ramadan would be on March 23,” he is reported at saying.
The sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon is a time all Muslims eagerly look forward to. For over 1,400 years, Muslims have gathered during Maghrib prayer time to sight the crescent as part of the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH).
