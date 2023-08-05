Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 3 years in prison

Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end his chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November

By Reuters Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 12:05 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 12:10 PM

A Pakistani trial court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts, local media channels said on Saturday.

Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.

