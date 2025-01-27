Pakistan court sentences 4 men to death over 'online blasphemy': Lawyer

Family members of young people indicted for alleged online blasphemy, protest in Islamabad to call for an independent commission to investigate vigilante groups and their role in the prosecution of the accused. — AFP file

A Pakistan court sentenced four men to death for posting blasphemous content online, a prosecution lawyer told AFP on Monday.

"They were sentenced to death... on Friday for spreading blasphemous content online," Rao Abdur Raheem, a lawyer from the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan, a private group which brought the case to court, told AFP.

"Our case was supported by forensic evidence from the devices used in this heinous act," he added.

The four men were sentenced in Rawalpindi, the garrison city that neighbours the capital Islamabad.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in the prosecution of "online blasphemy" cases, with private vigilante groups bringing charges against hundreds of young individuals for allegedly committing blasphemy.