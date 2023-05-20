Pakistan court orders release of over 120 supporters of ex-PM Khan

Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
A Pakistani court on Saturday ordered the release of over 120 supporters of Imran Khan who were taken into custody in Punjab province following violent protests that erupted after the former prime minister's arrest on May 9.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the government to release 123 workers of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party without delay.
The orders were issued by Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC during the hearing of a petition filed by PTI leader Farrukh Habib who sought the release of the detained party activists, the Dawn newspaper reported.
These workers, arrested from Faisalabad, are currently detained in various jails in Punjab.
The arrest of Khan on May 9 in a corruption case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises triggered unrest in Pakistan.
On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.
Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that over 500 women are currently being sought by the police in around 138 cases related to the May 9 violence.
In a statement, Naqvi emphasised that male officers have been instructed not to arrest women, but he emphasised the need to apprehend those responsible for vandalising army installations at any cost.
An anti-terrorism court here on Friday approved pre-arrest bail till June 2 to Khan in three terrorism cases, including the high-profile Jinnah House attack, filed against the former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9. — PTI
Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
More than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighbouring countries
The six new bodies recovered include a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police say
Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidentship
The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson
By 2027, there's a 66 per cent chance that temperatures around the world will hit the limit
Top party leaders tight-lipped on who is the probable choice for the chief minister's post and by when the decision will be taken
Inger Andersen: If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins