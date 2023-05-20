Pakistan court orders release of over 120 supporters of ex-PM Khan

Arrest of Pakistan's former prime minister on May 9 in a corruption case triggered unrest

Pakistani security officials close a road outside the former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 19, 2023.— AP

By PTI Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:51 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:54 PM

A Pakistani court on Saturday ordered the release of over 120 supporters of Imran Khan who were taken into custody in Punjab province following violent protests that erupted after the former prime minister's arrest on May 9.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the government to release 123 workers of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party without delay.

The orders were issued by Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC during the hearing of a petition filed by PTI leader Farrukh Habib who sought the release of the detained party activists, the Dawn newspaper reported.

These workers, arrested from Faisalabad, are currently detained in various jails in Punjab.

The arrest of Khan on May 9 in a corruption case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises triggered unrest in Pakistan.

On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that over 500 women are currently being sought by the police in around 138 cases related to the May 9 violence.

In a statement, Naqvi emphasised that male officers have been instructed not to arrest women, but he emphasised the need to apprehend those responsible for vandalising army installations at any cost.

An anti-terrorism court here on Friday approved pre-arrest bail till June 2 to Khan in three terrorism cases, including the high-profile Jinnah House attack, filed against the former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9. — PTI