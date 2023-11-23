Pakistan court orders former PM Imran Khan to appear on November 28

Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. (Photo: Reuters file)

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 9:46 AM

A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered authorities to produce former Prime Minister Imran Khan before court on November 28, his lawyer said, in what would be his first public appearance since he was jailed in August.

The Islamabad High Court earlier this week had declared Khan's trial in prison on charges of leaking state secrets was illegal.

