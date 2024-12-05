Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Khan's wife

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and supporters of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. — Reuters file

A court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, in a graft case, Ary News reported on Thursday.

Khan and Bibi are accused of allegedly selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees that Khan received during his premiership and which belonged in state possession.