Pakistan court grants ex-PM Khan's wife Bushra Bibi interim bail till January 13 in protest case

Photo: AFP file

The District and Sessions Court has granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi until January 13 in cases related to the November 26 protest, according to a report by ARY News.

Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti presided over the hearing of her interim bail petitions. Bushra Bibi appeared in court accompanied by her legal team to seek interim bail in four cases filed at Tarnol police station and three at Ramana police station.

The court approved her bail upon submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000 for each case.

Earlier on December 21, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi had granted interim bail to her in 32 cases until January 13, her counsel said.

According to reports, Bushra Bibi appeared before the ATC alongside her lawyers and sought bail in a total of 32 cases, including 23 linked to the May 9 violence. She has now received interim bail in cases registered across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

Her counsel, Faisal Malik, argued that the cases registered against Bushra Bibi are "politically motivated and aimed at vengeance". Speaking to the media, Faisal Malik said that the former first lady surrendered herself to the ATC, adding that she was nominated in 23 cases in Rawalpindi alone, ARY News reported.

The PTI, while demanding the release of Imran Khan, had started a protest on November 24. During the protest, the PTI caravans moved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad and the protesters reached D-Chowk by November 26, where security personnel carried out a late-night crackdown to disperse the people and end the protest.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the £190 million corruption case against party founder Imran Khan and his wife, calling it the "worst example of political victimisation", The Express Tribune had reported.