E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistan court grants bail to 10 of ex-PM Imran Khan's MPs

At least 30 people from the ex-PM's party were remanded in custody on Tuesday, two days after they led a major rally in the capital Islamabad

By AFP, Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Supporters of Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wave party flags during a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan September 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wave party flags during a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan September 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted bail on Monday to 10 MPs from former prime minister Imran Khan's party, an AFP journalist witnessed.

At least 30 people from the jailed ex-PM's party, including the 10 MPs, were remanded in custody on Tuesday, two days after they led a major rally in the capital Islamabad.


Several lawmakers and leaders of jailed former Pakistani prime minister's party were arrested after a rally they held to demand his release have been charged with terrorism offences, according to police on September 11.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On September 10, a police spokesman confirmed the detention of four individuals but gave no details of charges. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said nearly a dozen of its parliamentarians had been picked up in Islamabad. Others had sought refuge in parliament to evade law enforcers, it said.

Former cricket star Khan, 71, has been in jail for over a year since his overthrow in 2022 after a falling-out with powerful military generals which has spawned the worst political turmoil in decades in the nation of 241 million people.

It should be noted that a high court in Pakistan acquitted Khan on June 3 from a conviction on charges of leaking state secrets, but remains in prison for now due to a conviction in another case.

ALSO READ:


More news from World