Pakistan committed to completing IMF programme: Finance minister

Pakistan is committed to completing the International Monetary Fund programme while meeting external debt repayments on time, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday during a meeting with the ambassador of its top bilateral lender China.
An IMF review for the release of its next tranche of funding has been pending since September, leaving Pakistan in dire need of external financing.
Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, last week told local television that all targets for the IMF's ninth review had been completed, and said the IMF was "behaving abnormally" by not completing the review.
"The Finance Minister ... apprised the Chinese Ambassador that the Government remains committed to completing the IMF programme while meeting all external debt repayments on time," Pakistan's finance ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, Dar added that Pakistan's government had a "realistic plan" for dealing with spending required to rehabilitate areas affected by devastating flooding a few months ago. Officials have estimated damage from floods at $40 billion.
Pakistan is facing a widening current account deficit and a balance of payments crisis. Dar last week said Pakistan's foreign reserves, which have dropped to $7.5 billion, will be shored up with a $3 billion financing from a friendly country in the next two weeks.
More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake, but there are no reports of casualties so far
Quraishi and his aides had been discovered in a secret hideout in a house, according to reports
United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organisations will use the money to provide aid to the 230 million most vulnerable people across 68 countries
Family describes her as a "revered musician who was loved universally"
The trial involves nearly 1,800 people — divided between those given the medicine and those given a placebo — and runs over 18 months
Expected to be up and running by mid-2023, it will be able to investigate politicians in Australia's national parliament
The video actually shows football fans setting off fireworks at a match in Germany in May 2018