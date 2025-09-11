Pakistan declares climate, agricultural emergency amid devastating floods

As devastating floods and torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan, a climate and agricultural emergency has been declared by the federal cabinet.

According to Dawn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, and said a committee headed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was being formed to handle the issues related to the floods.

The four chief ministers were also to meet to "formulate a policy to cope with the current situation".

According to The Express Tribune, during the federal cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, members were informed that millions of acres of agricultural land and crops had been damaged. It also reported that the Pakistani government is focusing on making plans to save lives and restore agricultural land.