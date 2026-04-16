Pakistan braces for key US–Iran talks before ceasefire deadline expires

Officials and political analysts have voiced cautious optimism that Pakistan's "shuttle diplomacy" could help widen backchannel negotiations that will pave the way for another round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad early next week.

Sources familiar with the matter say the negotiating parties have closed much of the gap over the past week, aided by shuttle diplomacy led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and supported by key regional players, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Turkey.

Sharif has led high-level delegations to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey to intensify diplomatic outreach; while Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and senior officials have engaged counterparts in Iran to smooth the path another round of official talks in Islamabad.

The spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry, however, said on Thursday that no dates have been decided for the second round of talks between US and Iran.

The US and Iran wrapped up 21 hours of face-to-face talks in Islamabad on Sunday without clinching a deal, leaving the fate of the fragile two-week ceasefire hanging in the balance. The marathon discussions, which stretched late into the night, marked the highest-level engagement between the two sides since Iran’s 1979 revolution.

'Any effort is welcome'

Mehlaqa Samdani, executive director of the Community Alliance for Peace and Justice, said Pakistan's shuttle diplomacy to ease tensions between Iran and the United States comes at a critical moment.

“Any effort to prevent escalation and broker peace is welcome,” Samdani posted on X.com.

“With Pakistan, Iran is getting something different: not a global power but a relative heavyweight, nuclear-armed state that could, in theory, offer greater security to any deal reached with the US,” Gregory Brew, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, who specialises in energy and Iran, said.

Dr Naveed Elahi, dean of National Institute of Public Policy, said Pakistan has emerged as the consensus arbitrator for the Iran-US talks because of its sincere endeavours to bring about rapprochement between the warring states.

“The parties agreed to choose Islamabad as the venue for parleys, and Pakistan hosted them very well. It ensured proper security, comfortable accommodation, and a conducive environment for brief but intense dialogue,” Dr Elahi told Khaleej Times.

“Pakistan has earned this credibility and prestige through its relentless and sincere efforts to maintain peace and tranquility in the region. The world has acknowledged and eulogised Pakistan’s endeavours,” he added.