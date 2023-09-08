Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls for prompt elections within 120 days

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said a date for the elections will be announced keeping in view the schedule for the delimitation process

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for prompt elections in Pakistan within 120 days, if not possible in the constitutionally mandated 90-day period, a media report said on Friday.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was prematurely dissolved on August 9.

Speaking to the media here, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman said that his party was ready to participate in the upcoming general elections, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"Elections must be held promptly, either within 90 days or, if not, within 120 days," Bilawal was quoted as saying.

The PPP has opposed any delay in the general elections after the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government completed its tenure last month.

His statement comes a week after Pakistan’s election commission announced that the delimitation of constituencies will be finalised by November 30, to ensure polls are held "as soon as possible".

The previous government in which the PPP was a coalition partner, had announced just days before the end of its term that the elections could take place only after a new census was completed and new constituency boundaries were drawn.

The move triggered fears that the polls meant to be held within 90 days may be delayed till next year as the delimitation process would take about four months to complete.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said a date for the elections will be announced keeping in view the schedule for the delimitation process.

Quoting sources, the report said that President Arif Alvi was considering announcing the date for the general elections, adding that he might reveal the date after completing consultations with his legal advisors.

President Alvi is expected to send a letter to the ECP, proposing a date in November for the elections, the report said.

