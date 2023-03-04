Pakistan bans Women's Day march in city of Lahore

Authorities cite 'controversial cards and banners' and security concerns as reasons behind decision

APP photo used for illustrative purpose

By AFP Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 5:03 PM

Authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore have refused permission for a rally to mark International Women's Day, which regularly meets a fierce backlash in the country.

Marches have been held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 to bring attention to women’s rights.

Lahore city authorities cited the "controversial cards and banners" commonly displayed by participants in the march and security concerns as reasons behind the decision, which were laid out in a notification to march organisers late Friday.

"It's a violation of our rights. This raises questions about the state's ability to manage the right to freedom of assembly for both groups," Hiba Akbar, an organiser for Aurat (women's) March Lahore, told AFP.

Organisers of the Aurat March in Pakistan have frequently had to resort to legal action to counter attempts to ban it.

Rights group Amnesty International said the Lahore decision "amounts to an unlawful and unnecessary restriction of the right to assembly".

Authorities in the capital Islamabad, citing security concerns, have relegated the Aurat March to a city park.

.