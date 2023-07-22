Pakistan: Baby monkey escapes court during smuggling case

Annabelle’s family members have asked fans to respect their privacy and not to spread rumours about her death
A baby monkey caused chaos in a Pakistan court after escaping from a troop presented as evidence in a case of wildlife smuggling, officials said.
Two men were intercepted outside Karachi Thursday trying to smuggle 14 baby monkeys in crates usually used to transport mangos.
But when they were brought to court on Friday, one of the monkeys escaped -- causing chaos as staff tried to tempt it down from a tree.
"The monkeys were kept in the boxes in a bad condition... they could hardly breathe," said Javed Mahar, chief of Sindh Wildlife Department.
The trade or keeping of wild animals is illegal in Pakistan, but laws are routinely ignored and there is a lively market in exotic pets.
Monkeys are frequently kept by street entertainers to attract customers, and in some cases have been trained by criminals to enter houses to steal.
The smugglers were each fined 100,000 rupees (around $350) on Friday and the court ordered the monkeys to be handed over to Karachi Zoo -- a step immediately criticised by wildlife officials.
"The monkeys should have been returned to their natural habitat from where they were captured," Mahar said.
Pakistan's zoos are notorious for their poor facilities and activists accuse them of disregarding animal welfare.
In 2020, a court ordered the only zoo in the country's capital to close because of its decrepit state.
ALSO READ:
Annabelle’s family members have asked fans to respect their privacy and not to spread rumours about her death
In auditory illusion tests, people perceive silence as a form of sound, just as Simon and Garfunkel suggested
Following their meeting in Jeddah, President Erdogan presented Turkey's first domestically produced electric car to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Allies seek to unseat ruling party in 2024 parliamentary elections
PM takes jibe at Opposition meeting
Some of the animals could have died due to infections caused by radio tracking collars
Former Kerala chief minister was being treated in Bengaluru
The legislation would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other illegal routes, and transfer them to third countries, such as Rwanda