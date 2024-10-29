Pakistan: At least one policeman killed as gunmen attack polio vaccination teams

At least one policeman was killed in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday as unidentified gunmen attacked a health office where polio vaccination teams were gathered, two sources in the health department said.

Multiple polio vaccination teams were present in the Basic Health Unit in Upper Orakzai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one health official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Two assailants were killed in the incident, sources said.