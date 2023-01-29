Pakistan: At least 39 dead after passenger coach falls in ravine

His Twitter account was reinstated in November by new owner Elon Musk, though the former US president has yet to post there
At least 39 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan, local media reports say.
Officials have said that there were at least 48 passengers on board, travelling from Quetta to Karachi, when the accident occurred.
The official said that the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge, causing it to careen and fall into a ravine, Dawn reports.
So far, three people have been rescued alive and 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident.
Quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers
The M1 Abrams and Leopards to help Kyiv's troops push back Russian forces
The crashed aircraft was looking for another one carrying six passengers that had gone missing the previous day
A new update will introduce three new shortcuts, making it much easier for users to block unwanted contacts
Families say Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" from a war-ravaged town
Her account was suspended in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of Twitter's hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies
Rock-bottom rates were the secret engine fuelling $1 billion start-ups and virtual attempts to conquer the physical world. But in 2023, reality bites