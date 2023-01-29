Pakistan: At least 39 dead after passenger coach falls in ravine

By Web Desk Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM

At least 39 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Balochistan, local media reports say.

Officials have said that there were at least 48 passengers on board, travelling from Quetta to Karachi, when the accident occurred.

The official said that the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge, causing it to careen and fall into a ravine, Dawn reports.

So far, three people have been rescued alive and 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident.

