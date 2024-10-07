E-Paper

Pakistan: At least 1 dead, 10 injured in explosion near Karachi airport, local media reports

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear

By Reuters

Published: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 12:11 AM

At least one person was killed and 10 injured in an explosion near the international airport of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Sunday night, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, but Geo News cited a provincial official saying said at least one foreigner had been injured.


