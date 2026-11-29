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Pakistan army troops are being deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of the Mecca Defence Pact, the South Asian country's military said. On Saturday, November 28, a send-off ceremony was held for the troops who were headed for Saudi Arabia.

It is not clear when the troops left or will arrive in the Gulf kingdom.

This comes amid increased fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition against them in Yemen, with both sides exchanging strikes almost daily over the past few weeks.

Yemen government troops, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, recently retreated from strongholds along the Red Sea, ceding territory to the Houthis.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are part of the Mecca Defence Pact (also known as the Makkah Defence Alliance) — an agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey in August amid concerns over rising tensions in the US-Iran war. The three nations pledged to come to each other's aid in the event of an attack.

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Top security officials and diplomats from the three countries met in Islamabad this weekend. "Any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Turkey according to the pact, which is absolutely clear," said Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif, ahead of the meeting.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan formally approved the agreement on Friday, clearing the way for ​Ankara to send military support to ​Riyadh as well.

The Pakistan Army said on Sunday that the deployment of troops is a reflection of the South Asian country's commitment to its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

"The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defence cooperation," said the army.