Army helicopter crashes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing all on board

A Pakistani army helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir due to a technical fault, the military said on Wednesday, adding there were no survivors.

Kashmir is considered highly sensitive by the Pakistani military and government after years of frequent skirmishes and full-blown wars with India.

"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military's media wing said in a statement.

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"All personnel on board embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the military added, without specifying the number of people killed.

There has been a heavy security presence in recent days in Muzaffarabad after members of a protest movement said they would hold demonstrations shortly after the local government banned the group under anti-terror laws.

Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but has been divided between them since their independence from British rule.