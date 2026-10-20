Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit Tehran on Tuesday

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is due to visit Tehran on Tuesday, according to a Pakistani official and Iranian media.

Pakistan has played ​a key mediating role between the US and Iran this year.

The scheduled visit follows earlier talks between Munir and Iranian leaders in the summer that focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of ​the Strait of Hormuz and an expedited termination ⁠of the conflict.