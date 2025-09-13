  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 13, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 04:46 | DXB weather-sun.svg36°C

Pakistan: Armed men kill at least 12 soldiers in ambush on army convoy

Militancy has surged again in the border regions with Afghanistan since the return to power of the Afghan Taliban in Kabul in 2021

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 11:47 AM

Top Stories

Some UAE investors lose thousands after broker operating from virtual office ghosts them

Some UAE investors lose thousands after broker operating from virtual office ghosts them

What UAE families need to know about inflation support scheme

What UAE families need to know about inflation support scheme

UAE court holds firm responsible for worker paralysis, orders Dh1.5 million payout

UAE court holds firm responsible for worker paralysis, orders Dh1.5 million payout

At least 12 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the Pakistani Taliban in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, local government and security officials told AFP.

Militancy has surged again in the border regions with Afghanistan since the return to power of the Afghan Taliban in Kabul in 2021.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

World oil market to see higher surplus after Opec+ hike, IEA says

thumb-image

Ferrero Group reports strong progress on 2024 sustainability goals

thumb-image

Dubai property market stays strong in August as sales and rents hold firm

thumb-image

Why India-Pakistan rivalry is cricket's biggest 'tragedy'

thumb-image

4 reasons working with crypto feels so hard

 

A military convoy was passing through a town in South Waziristan district at around 4:00 am when "armed men opened fire from both sides with heavy weapons", killing 12 security personnel and wounding four, a local government official said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A security officer stationed in the area confirmed the death toll and said the attackers had seized the convoy's weapons.

The Pakistani Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on social media.

The group is separate to but closely linked with the Afghan Taliban.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the TTP once controlled swaths of territory until they were pushed back by a military operation that began in 2014.

Islamabad accuses neighbouring Afghanistan of failing to expel militants using Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan, an accusation that authorities in Kabul deny.

For several weeks, residents of various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reported that graffiti bearing the TTP's name has appeared on buildings.

They say they fear a return to the TTP's reign over the region during the peak of the US "War on Terror" that spilt across from Afghanistan.

A senior local government official recently told AFP that the number of TTP fighters and attacks had increased.

Nearly 460 people, mostly members of the security forces, have been killed since January 1 in attacks carried out by armed groups fighting the state, both in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southern province of Balochistan, according to an AFP tally.

Last year was Pakistan's deadliest in nearly a decade, with more than 1,600 deaths, nearly half of them soldiers and police officers, according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.