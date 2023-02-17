Pakistan: At least 2 dead, 3 injured in attack on Karachi police station

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 7:37 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 8:48 PM

Gunmen stormed a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, killing at least two people amid gunfire and explosions, officials said.

Police snipers took up positions near the station, and all lights in the area were turned off. The Karachi police surgeon told Reuters that two people had been killed and three wounded.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a militant group, took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by their spokesman to journalists.

"Can't exactly tell how many terrorists have entered but there are at least more than five," Deputy Inspector General Irfan Baloch told Reuters.

The station houses offices of the city's most senior police. Baloch said there could have been up to 30 police at the station at the time of the attack.

Photo: AFP

Overseas cricket players are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League, and Karachi is one of the host cities. There is a game scheduled for Saturday.

The police station is located along the route to the stadium and the players' hotel is a few kilometres away.

Top teams shunned Pakistan for years after six policemen and two civilians were killed in a 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

Police sealed off traffic on the main thoroughfare through Karachi and heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived at the scene.

Media reported that there were between eight and 10 assailants. Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government, confirmed the attack but could not provide details.

