Pakistan: Ailing zoo elephant’s condition 'critical'

17-year-old Noor Jehan is facing difficulty in getting up due to pain in her legs after falling into a pond inside her enclosure, according to doctors

African elephant Noor Jehan, 17, who is unwell, rests on a sand pile, at a zoo in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday. — Reuters

By Agencies Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 6:39 PM

Seventeen-year-old elephant Noor Jehan, who fell into a pond inside her enclosure at the Karachi Zoo, is critical and doctors are not optimistic about her health.

According to media reports, the elephant who was recently examined by by a team of foreign doctors was still weak and exhausted.

“Her chances of survival are not high,” Marina Ivanova, senior project manager at Four Paws — an international animal welfare organisation — was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday after which the elephant had to be pulled out of the pond with the help of a crane.

Ivanova, however, remarked that the elephant “is a fighter, and we won’t give up on her”.

Noor Jehan has been lying on a pile of sand against the sole tree inside her cage, looking weaker than ever. Her eyes are barely open and she is hardly making any movement.

Private vets have not left Noor Jehan’s side since Thursday.

Ivanova said the health team was constantly monitoring, supervising and giving her the best care possible.

She said the elephant was very exhausted after yesterday’s ordeal. “Once she gets a bit more rest, the team on site will try to change her position with the help of a crane again.”