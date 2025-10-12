Pakistan says 23 of its troops, over 200 on Afghan side killed in clashes

Pakistan's military said on Sunday that 23 of its troops and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters on the Afghan side were killed in border clashes overnight.

"Precision fire and strikes, as well as physical raids, were directed against Taliban camps and posts (and) terrorist training facilities," the military said in a statement.

It said 23 of its own troops were killed and 29 wounded, while "more than...200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralised".

Earlier, Afghanistan's Taliban government accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes on its territory and warned of "consequences" as Islamabad said it was taking action against militants.

Tensions between the two neighbours flared as Islamabad said its patience with Kabul is running out, without acknowledging or denying carrying out the airstrikes.

The TTP has been fighting to overthrow the Islamabad government and replace it with a strict Islamic-led system of governance. It has had a close relationship with the Afghan Taliban, which inspired the establishment of the TTP.