  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg34°C

Pakistan says 23 of its troops, over 200 on Afghan side killed in clashes

Islamabad says militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group operate against it from Afghanistan, a charge denied by Kabul

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 3:45 PM

Top Stories

Watch: Camels, donkeys enjoy heavy rains as downpour floods UAE wadis

Watch: Camels, donkeys enjoy heavy rains as downpour floods UAE wadis

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

Pakistan's military said on Sunday that 23 of its troops and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters on the Afghan side were killed in border clashes overnight.

"Precision fire and strikes, as well as physical raids, were directed against Taliban camps and posts (and) terrorist training facilities," the military said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Pakistan says 23 of its troops, over 200 on Afghan side killed in clashes

thumb-image

Israeli forces to remain in Gaza to exert pressure on Hamas, Netanyahu says

thumb-image

UAE: Swerving caused death of father, infant son in Khor Fakkan, investigation finds

thumb-image

Look: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal visit Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque, tour UAE capital

thumb-image

Spinners keep India in command after Gill ton against West Indies

 

It said 23 of its own troops were killed and 29 wounded, while "more than...200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralised".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Taliban government accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes on its territory and warned of "consequences" as Islamabad said it was taking action against militants.

Tensions between the two neighbours flared as Islamabad said its patience with Kabul is running out, without acknowledging or denying carrying out the airstrikes.

The TTP has been fighting to overthrow the Islamabad government and replace it with a strict Islamic-led system of governance. It has had a close relationship with the Afghan Taliban, which inspired the establishment of the TTP.