Pakistan says takes 'immediate' action against 'unprovoked' Afghan strikes
Kabul claims the strikes have killed and captured multiple soldiers
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Feb 2026, 10:00 PM
- By:
- AFP
Pakistan said on Thursday it had taken "immediate" action against Afghanistan after its neighbour launched "unprovoked" strikes that Kabul claimed had killed and captured multiple soldiers.
Afghanistan "opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations" across the border in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Islamabad's information ministry said on X, adding it was "being met with immediate, and effective response".
