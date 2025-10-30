  • search in Khaleej Times
Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks likely to resume in Istanbul

The talks come in the wake of the deadliest clashes between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in 2021

Published: Thu 30 Oct 2025, 1:22 PM

Pakistan and Afghanistan will likely hold another round of peace talks in Istanbul, a Pakistani security source told AFP on Thursday, after Islamabad's announcement that previous negotiations had failed.

The talks, brokered by Qatar and Turkey, came in the wake of the deadliest clashes between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. 

More than 70 people were killed and hundreds wounded in violence that erupted after explosions in Kabul on October 9, which the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.

Both sides had been meeting in Istanbul since Saturday aimed at securing peace before Islamabad said on Wednesday the negotiations collapsed.

"On the request of the Afghan Taliban regime, another round of talks between Pakistan and Kabul is likely to take place in Istanbul," said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the subject publicly.

Afghan state-run broadcaster RTA also reported Thursday that the "stalled negotiations... are set to resume in Istanbul under the mediation of Turkey and Qatar".

"Pakistan will attend the talks in good faith, but without compromising its core national security stance," the security source said.

Relations between the one-time allies, who share a 2,600-kilometre (1,600-mile) frontier, have deteriorated in recent years. 

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militant groups that stage cross-border attacks, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says uses Afghan territory as a base.

The Taliban government has consistently denied the allegations.