Afghanistan: Taliban says Pakistani strikes kill at least 10, including 9 children

For decades, Pakistan and the Taliban enjoyed warm ties, but relations have deteriorated sharply in recent years

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 7:09 AM

Pakistani strikes on neighbouring Afghanistan overnight killed at least 10 people, the Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X. 

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.

Negotiations collapse

Peace talks between the neighbouring countries broke down earlier this month, although a ceasefire continues between the South Asian neighbours, according to a Taliban spokesperson

Zabihullah Mujahid said negotiations had failed due to Islamabad insisting that Afghanistan assume responsibility for Pakistan's internal security, a demand he described as beyond Afghanistan's "capacity".

The militaries from the South Asian neighbours clashed last month, killing dozens, in the worst violence since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Both sides signed a ceasefire in Doha in October, but a second round of negotiations in Istanbul last week ended without a long-term deal due to a disagreement over militant groups hostile to Pakistan that operate inside Afghanistan.

For decades, Pakistan and the Taliban enjoyed warm ties, but relations have deteriorated sharply in recent years. The October clashes followed Pakistani airstrikes earlier in the month on Kabul, among other locations, targeting the head of the Pakistani Taliban.