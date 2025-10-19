Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 'immediate ceasefire' in Qatar talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" at talks in Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry said early Sunday, after at least 10 Afghans were killed in Pakistani air strikes that broke an earlier truce.

Kabul had accused Islamabad of violating a 48-hour ceasefire, which briefly put a stop to nearly a week of cross-border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides.

Security sources in Islamabad said the strikes in the Afghan border areas targeted a militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban, in retaliation for an attack on Pakistani paramilitary troops.

After talks Saturday in Doha mediated by Qatar and Turkey to ease tensions, Qatar's foreign ministry said "the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries".

They also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation, the foreign ministry added.

After attending the talks in Doha, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached and said the two sides would meet again in Istanbul on October 25.

"Terrorism on Pakistani soil conducted from Afghanistan will immediately stop. Both neighbouring countries will respect each other's sovereignty," Asif said on social media.

Pakistan's foreign ministry had earlier said the talks in Doha aimed to "end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border".

Islamabad's delegation also included intelligence chief General Asim Malik, state TV reported.

The Afghan delegation was headed by defence chief Mohammad Yaqoob, the Taliban defence ministry said on social media.

'Still afraid'

Security issues are at the heart of the tensions, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a claim Kabul denies.

The cross-border violence flared on October 11, days after explosions rocked Kabul during an unprecedented visit by the Taliban's foreign minister Amir Muttaqi to India, Pakistan's rival.

The Taliban then launched a deadly offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response.

Ahead of the talks, a senior Taliban official told AFP that Pakistan had bombed three locations in Paktika province late Friday, and warned that Kabul would retaliate.

A hospital official in Paktika told AFP that 10 civilians, including two children, were killed and 12 others wounded. Three cricket players were among the dead.

Zabihullah, the Taliban spokesman, wrote on X that their forces had been ordered to hold fire "to maintain the dignity and integrity of its negotiating team".

Saadullah Torjan, a minister in Spin Boldak in Afghanistan's south, said: "For now, the situation is returning to normal."

"But there is still a state of war and people are afraid."