Pakistan: 8 killed as rains, flash floods hit several cities

Eight people, including a woman and a three-year-old child, lost their lives while several others were injured in heavy rains, flash flood and roof collapse incidents during rain across the country on Saturday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of potential urban flooding due to the combination of heavy rain and strong winds in various cities.

According to media reports, the NDMA alert said that multiple cities including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal are particularly at risk of urban flooding from heavy downpours over the next 24 to 48 hours and a medium to high-level flood surge was also expected in the Chenab River.

The officials also indicated that Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan may face urban flooding, with a heightened risk of flash floods in the mountainous streams of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Flash floods also affected the traffic on Pak-Afghan Highway in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district.

Meanwhile, various districts of Balochistan have been hit by torrential rains. Flash floods have entered homes and shops and the communication system has been disrupted. The northeastern region of Balochistan, including Chaman, is under the influence of a powerful weather system.

