Pakistan: 5 teachers among 7 killed in school shooting, say police

Five teachers and two workers were gunned down on Thursday at a school in northwest Pakistan, in an attack linked to sectarian tensions, police and government officials said.
"When the two attackers went inside (the school), they identified (certain people belonging to a group) and separated them before opening fire," Muhammad Imran, police chief for Kurram district in Pakistan's former tribal areas, told AFP.
The attack came after a man from the same sect was killed in his car earlier in the day, Imran said, adding that local authorities were in talks with both communities to restore peace in the district.
The incidents were confirmed by Amir Nawaz, a senior government official in Parachinar, which has a long history of sectarian violence.
