Pakistan: 5 teachers among 7 killed in school shooting, say police

The attack came after a man was found dead in his car earlier in the day

File photo

By AFP Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 6:27 PM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 6:32 PM

Five teachers and two workers were gunned down on Thursday at a school in northwest Pakistan, in an attack linked to sectarian tensions, police and government officials said.

"When the two attackers went inside (the school), they identified (certain people belonging to a group) and separated them before opening fire," Muhammad Imran, police chief for Kurram district in Pakistan's former tribal areas, told AFP.

The attack came after a man from the same sect was killed in his car earlier in the day, Imran said, adding that local authorities were in talks with both communities to restore peace in the district.

The incidents were confirmed by Amir Nawaz, a senior government official in Parachinar, which has a long history of sectarian violence.

