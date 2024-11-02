Pakistan: 5 dead, 15 wounded after bus plunges into ditch

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Five people were killed and 15 others were injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ditch in the Pakistani city of Jacobabad, Ary News reported on Saturday.

The vehicle was carrying passengers from Balochistan to Punjab.

In a similar acctident, at least one person died and over 30 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in the same city last May.

The incident occurred at Daival Machhi village in Jacobabad district, when the wedding party's bus plunged into a ravine after a tyre burst, as per Ary News.

In Balochistan, 12 people were killed and 19 others were injured in three accidents earlier this week.