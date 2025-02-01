Pakistan: 18 paramilitary soldiers killed by militants in Balochistan

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Eighteen paramilitary soldiers and 12 militants were killed in fighting in south-western Pakistan, the military's media wing said in a statement on Saturday.

The militants had tried to set up roadblocks overnight in the restive province of Balochistan and the deaths had taken place as security forces removed them, the military said.

It was not immediately clear which group the militants belonged to.

The mineral-rich province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the scene of a decade-old insurgency by separatist ethnic Baloch groups and militants also operate there.