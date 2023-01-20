Pakistan: 15 people injured as blast derails train in southwest province

The billionaire was sued by shareholders for allegedly costing them billions of dollars
At least 15 people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, a provincial government official said.
The attack - which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a regional separatist group - derailed eight carriages including the locomotive, Deputy Commissioner Bolan Agha Samiullah told Reuters.
He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.
BLA stated the aim is complete independence for the state, an arid mountainous province that is Pakistan's largest by territory but smallest by population.
Among China's major projects in Balochistan is the port of Gwadar located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea.
Move will help address needs of 1.2 billion people living in 45 poor countries, says pharmaceutical giant
Resetting clock to be based on factors like Russia-Ukraine war, bio-threats, nuclear weapons, climate crisis
The actor and photographer was considered one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood
She was crowned on Saturday night over Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel
The UN agency says the reported data indicate a decline in case numbers, hospitalisations, and those requiring critical care
Video of 'Out of Your League' watched more than 63 million times in 24 hours, making it the most-watched Latin song in time period
Special unit for the protection of minors leading the probe into the case