Pakistan: 15 people injured as blast derails train in southwest province

Attack claimed by separatist group as rescue team facing difficulties in mountainous area

Fri 20 Jan 2023, 6:05 PM

At least 15 people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Friday, a provincial government official said.

The attack - which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a regional separatist group - derailed eight carriages including the locomotive, Deputy Commissioner Bolan Agha Samiullah told Reuters.

He said a rescue team was facing difficulties as the site was in a mountainous area.

BLA stated the aim is complete independence for the state, an arid mountainous province that is Pakistan's largest by territory but smallest by population.

Among China's major projects in Balochistan is the port of Gwadar located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea.