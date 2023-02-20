Pakistan: 14 killed, 64 injured as bus with wedding attendees crashes into ravine

The driver of the bus was also killed in the accident

Photo: @NAofPakistan/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 11:42 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 11:45 AM

A bus overturned and fell into a ravine on Sunday night, killing at least 14 and injuring 64 others. The bus had wedding attendees that were returning from the event.

Pakistani media reports say that 12 passengers passed away on the spot, whereas two other were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the bus was also killed in the accident.

A police officer said to Pakistani media that the vehicle was passing through a curved patch of the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. The bus' brakes then failed and the bus crashed into two cars coming from the opposite side.

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

ALSO READ: