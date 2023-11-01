Pakistan: 104,000 illegal immigrants return to Afghanistan voluntarily

Country's deadline to expel all undocumented immigrants expires later today

More than 100,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have returned voluntarily to Afghanistan through the northwestern Torkham border crossing in the last two weeks, a Pakistani government official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan said the Afghan nationals had travelled from across Pakistan to the border crossing.

Pakistan's deadline to expel all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, is expiring later on Wednesday.

