Pakistan’s first monkeypox patient recovers completely: Official

Affected person discharged from Islamabad hospital after testing negative for the virus

By Agencies Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 10:49 PM

The health authorities in Pakistan on Sunday announced that the country’s only monkeypox patient was discharged from the hospital in Islamabad after testing negative.

According to a Health Ministry spokesperson, the patient was under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad.

“The patient has been discharged after testing negative for the virus. There are no more cases of mpox in Pakistan,” he said.

The official appreciated the hospital staff for providing extraordinary care to the patient. He added the ministry was closely monitoring the situation while keeping all the relevant stakeholders on board for the containment of Mpox cases in Pakistan.

The official confirmed no localised transmission of monkeypox in Pakistan, and that the risk of international spread remains low. The WHO has not recommended trade restrictions based on current information about monkeypox outbreaks.

Monkeypox is a viral illness, with common symptoms including a skin rash or mucosal lesions, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with infected individuals, materials, or animals.