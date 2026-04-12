Overseas Pakistanis Foundation mulls guaranteeing delivery of property investments

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is considering a range of initiatives to facilitate the diaspora, including taking responsibility for ensuring the delivery of real estate investments, a senior official said.

“There are many challenges that overseas Pakistanis face when investing in the country. We are conducting due diligence on housing societies that have NoCs (No Objection Certificates) and sufficient land. We will engage with them and recommend them to overseas Pakistanis, assuring that if they invest in these property projects, OPF will take responsibility for the investment and delivery,” Syed Qamar Raza, chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

A large number of overseas Pakistanis prefer to invest in the country’s real estate sector due to higher returns. However, many have lost their investments due to frauds and developers failing to deliver projects as promised.

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In September 2025, Pakistan’s Supreme Court established a special cell for the country’s diaspora living in the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and elsewhere to handle litigation. This allows overseas Pakistanis to directly approach the highest court.

Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan, had ordered the immediate establishment of the Overseas Litigants Facilitation Cell (OLFC) to address the challenges faced by Pakistanis living abroad and to provide them with timely and convenient access to justice.

There are around 13 million overseas Pakistanis living across the world, including 2.2 million in the UAE. They play a critical role in supporting the country’s foreign exchange reserves through remittances.

Following a record $38.3 billion in remittances in 2024–25, inflows are expected to rise further to a new all-time high of $41–42 billion.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan showed that workers’ remittances grew at a double-digit rate between July 2025 and February 2026, increasing by 10.5 per cent to $26.5 billion, compared with $24 billion during the same period last year.

In February 2026 alone, Pakistan received $3.3 billion in remittances, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year, led by inflows from the UAE ($696.2 million), Saudi Arabia ($685.5 million), the UK ($532 million), and the US ($319.5 million).

Additional measures

Raza also suggested that the government-backed body should take responsibility for repatriating the bodies of Pakistanis who pass away abroad.

As part of broader reforms, he said OPF has proposed making its membership mandatory for all overseas Pakistanis for a nominal fee of Rs10,000 for five years.

He added that the Foundation has signed agreements with several diagnostic centres to offer a 30 per cent discount to overseas Pakistanis.

“Similarly, we have tied up with hotels in Pakistan to provide up to 40 per cent discounts for overseas residents. OPF ensures quality services at discounted rates for our people living abroad,” he said, adding that there is a strong need for an OPF bank to help streamline remittances to the country.

The OPF chief said the Foundation is closely monitoring the regional situation amid tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, and stands ready to provide support to the diaspora.

He stressed that Pakistan’s diaspora across the globe plays a critical role in the country’s economy.

He added that his visit to the UAE is part of OPF’s efforts to engage with the diaspora and demonstrate support for the brotherly nation.

“I have been visiting different countries for some time to meet community members, listen to their concerns, and convey the government’s views and policies. I believe only overseas Pakistanis can help address the challenges faced by the economy,” he said.