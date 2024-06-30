Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organise Modi 3.0 celebrations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media in New Delhi, India, on June 7 after his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to stake claim to form the new government. Reuters file photo

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:41 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:44 PM

Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organised the Modi 3.0 celebrations in Munich on Saturday. The event was held to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term after securing a win in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale attended the event.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Germany co-convener Sunil Singh said that more than 60 party workers and the Indian diaspora participated in the event organised by the BJP overseas to showcase unwavering support for PM Modi and the BJP.

During the address, Vijay Chauthaiwale highlighted the emergence of new India and new BJP under the leadership of PM Modi. He also requested the Indian diaspora to keep spreading the news of good work done by the BJP government within and beyond the community.

The highly enthusiastic Indian diaspora pledged to continue working for a new India by 2047 under PM Modi. They expressed confidence that Modi will be back once again in 2029 and the path to build a new India will continue beyond 2029. The BJP-led NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 293 seats, with BJP alone clinching 240 seats, underscored the overwhelming mandate received by the ruling party. PM Modi's feat of winning a third consecutive term places him in the annals of history alongside India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, making him only the second leader to achieve this milestone.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of his Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.