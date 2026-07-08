Over a dozen trapped as Maharashtra rains trigger building collapse

More than a dozen people were trapped after a building collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune on Wednesday afternoon, as heavy rains continued lashing coastal and western Maharashtra. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with fire brigade personnel rushed to the site to rescue the trapped people.

“This is the administrative block of the Waste-to-Energy project of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation,” Vijay Suryavanshi, municipal commissioner, of the civic body told reporters. “This building is next to a waste mound. Due to very heavy rain in the area, a large portion of the mound came down like a landslide and hit this building. There were around 20 people in the building at the time; four managed to come out and 15-16 people are still inside.”

The unusually heavy rains of the past few days have seen about 6,000 people from flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad being relocated. The hills surrounding the two cities have also witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for the ghat (mountainous) areas around Pune.

Watch video below of the rescue operation:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad; rescue operations underway.



Around 15â16 people are trapped, but all are reported to be safe. Teams from the NDRF, the Army, Police, and Fire Brigade are at the site. Rescue operations areâ¦ pic.twitter.com/g74YrwTdoO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

Rainfall over Maharashtra including the ghat section, Pune, Satara, coastal Konkan and Mumbai and even Nashik has intensified and the authorities have warned people to avoid the hilly areas, where landslides are common. Sinhagad Fort, a popular resort among trekkers and tourists, has been closed.

Nashik and Igatpuri in northwestern Maharashtra have also been getting heavy rains over the past few days. The authorities have issued maximum alert following forecasts of cloudbursts. Access to many places of tourist interest in the region have been restricted because of the heavy rains.

Wednesday also saw heavy rains in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Traffic has been moving at a slow pace in Delhi and knee-deep water had flooded many areas. A video of school girls walking slowly on a flooded street, holding on to the metal fence around an electrical transformer went viral on social media. Civic officials rushed to the spot to drain out the flooded road and preventing students and the elderly from taking such risks.

The belated revival of the southwest monsoon has reduced the cumulative deficit to 19 per cent. According to the IMD, India received 179.4mm of rainfall between June 4 and July 8, against the normal 222mm, but much better than a few days earlier.

Indian home minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir to review the grim situation following heavy rains over the past few days. He assured them of all assistance from the centre to tackle the crisis.