Over 31,400 Filipinos still in evacuation centres due to storms, monsoon rains

More than 31,000 Filipinos remain in evacuation centers following heavy rains brought by recent tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay, along with the southwest monsoon or habagat.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least 9,101 families, or 31,456 individuals, were still staying in evacuation centres as of 6am Sunday, August 16.

They are among the approximately 1.4 million families, or nearly five million people, affected by the severe weather in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Calabarzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the National Capital Region, and Mimaropa.

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The heavy rains have also resulted in significant loss of life, ABS-CBN News said, citing a report from NDRRMC. At least 23 deaths were recorded, including 15 in Benguet that were caused by landslides.

Batangas recorded three fatalities resulting from drowning, electrocution, and a landslide, while another person drowned in Quezon. In addition, 17 people were injured and three others remain missing.

The severe weather also caused widespread damage to properties and infrastructure. More than 1,800 houses were damaged, with 178 of them reported to be totally destroyed.

Meanwhile, the estimated infrastructure damage has reached at least Php3.3 billion (Dh197,000), while agricultural losses were placed at around Php689 million (Dh41,000). To help affected communities recover, the government has provided approximately Php654 million (Dh39,000) worth of assistance so far.