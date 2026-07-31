At least 34 killed in coal mine blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

'The joint rescue operation is still underway to locate and recover the remaining trapped miners,' southern Balochistan's provincial disaster management authority said

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 31 Jul 2026, 8:07 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A blast at a coal mine killed at least 34 workers in southern Pakistan, the provincial disaster agency said on Friday, adding rescuers were searching for more missing miners. 

The explosion, caused by methane gas, tore through the mine near the capital of the resource-rich province of Balochistan on Thursday, sparking a rescue operation that ran into the night. 

Recommended For You

Worker killed in Iranian attack on Chinese company building in Kuwait

Worker killed in Iranian attack on Chinese company building in Kuwait

US CENTCOM says disabled 2, boarded 2 commercial vessels as part of blockade

US CENTCOM says disabled 2, boarded 2 commercial vessels as part of blockade

US completes 'heavy wave' of strikes against Iran in response to attempted attacks

US completes 'heavy wave' of strikes against Iran in response to attempted attacks

UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Kuwait, Jordan

UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Kuwait, Jordan

Saudi Arabia plans maritime defence alliance; UAE condemns attack on Egyptian port

Saudi Arabia plans maritime defence alliance; UAE condemns attack on Egyptian port

 

"According to information received from the deployed teams, 34 dead bodies have been recovered," southern Balochistan's provincial disaster management authority said in a statement in the early hours of Friday. 

"The joint rescue operation is still underway to locate and recover the remaining trapped miners," it added, without specifying how many were in the mine when the explosion took place. 

Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. 

Pakistan's poorest province and largest by landmass, Balochistan lags behind the rest of the country in almost every index, including education, employment and economic development.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Worker killed in Iranian attack on Chinese company building in Kuwait

2

US CENTCOM says disabled 2, boarded 2 commercial vessels as part of blockade

3

UAE to witness rains until August 3 despite high summer temperatures

4

Petrol prices in UAE could decline for second month as oil market remains volatile

5

Abu Dhabi sets January 2027 deadline for supermarkets to change junk food displays