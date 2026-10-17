Over 17 killed in stampede at a religious festival in India's Kolkata, NDTV reports
Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival of Hindus in India's eastern state of West Bengal, draws thousands of devotees to temporary structures known as pandals
- PUBLISHED: Sat 17 Oct 2026, 9:10 PM
At least 17 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at a religious festival in north Kolkata in India, NDTV reported on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival of Hindus in India's eastern state of West Bengal, draws thousands of devotees to temporary structures known as pandals, which house idols of the goddess Durga.