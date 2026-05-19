Over 1 million Indian pharmacists to go on strike; govt assures no disruption in services

About 1.25 million chemists and pharmacists will go on strike on Wednesday, May 20, to protest the proliferation of e-pharmacies and instant medicine delivery platforms.

Medicine supplies across India are likely to be impacted but the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) said the strike is aimed at highlighting "the absence of rules governing such platforms, which engage in online medical sales and deep discounting."

“There is a growing concern about e-pharmacies and instant delivery apps fulfilling wrong or fake prescriptions,” Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, AIOCD, told the media.

“This has been possible because of the regulatory lacunae left by the drug regulator. We understand that online pharmacies are here to stay, but they should be regulated as rigorously as the brick-and-mortar ones. E-pharmacies function without a clear legal structure," he added.

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The Indian government, however, assured the public that the strike is unlikely to disrupt the availability of medicines. Many retail pharmacy associations have also refused to participate in the strike.

Deep discounting, predatory pricing

Singhal alleged that some online platforms even dispense medicines against fake prescriptions, including those issued by unregistered practitioners.

Worse, deep discounting and predatory pricing by corporate-backed e-pharmacies are also hurting the prospects for the regular sector. Discounts often exceed 50 per cent, which makes it difficult for the smaller outfits to compete with the e-pharmacies.

“Corporations can pump in their profits to offer such discounts but it is not possible for small shops to do that,” Singhal said, noting: “This leads to unfair competition. We want such practices to be regulated.”

But according to government sources, pharmacy associations in about a dozen states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are ignoring the strike call.

The government is also examining the issues raised by the AIOCD and will address their legitimate concerns. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is taking up the issues raised by the AIOCD regarding the operation of e-pharmacies, it said.

Other pharmaceutical bodies are opposed to the strike call and have called on outlets not to shut down operations.

The Indian Pharmacist Association (IPA) raised concerns about the commercialisation of the profession. Abhay Kumar, its national president, told reporters that India’s reputation as being “the pharmacy of the world” was built on the strengths of hundreds of thousands of qualified professionals. The ‘disruptive strike’ does not address the core threat posed by unregulated online pharmacy practices, it added.