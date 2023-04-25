Operation Kaveri: First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

Despite plans to be strict on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans last year, $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund built mainly on oil revenue rejects motion to align BP's greenhouse gas targets to Paris climate deal goals
The first batch of Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan left the country onboard India's naval ship INS Sumedha as part of the evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri'.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.
"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," Bagchi tweeted.
India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.
On Sunday, India said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.
The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan.
The deadly fighting between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group for the past 12 days has reportedly left around 400 people dead.
Despite plans to be strict on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans last year, $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund built mainly on oil revenue rejects motion to align BP's greenhouse gas targets to Paris climate deal goals
Company's shares down 6.3% so far this year as Indian IT services firms face challenges due to recession fears in major economies
Despite having similar levels of anxiety, depression and eating disorders as the general population, a significant proportion of athletes are not getting the help they need
It marks his first time shooting the project since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021
Research published in journal
An Indian Navy ship has also reached a key port in the region as part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit country
Unresolved issues being taken up in meeting in Eastern Ladakh sector taking place after a gap of five months as both sides engage in rapid construction activities along border areas to strengthen their respective positions
Conservationists and animal rights activists say Chinese zoos do not have space for the number of toque macaques being exported and the members of the species endemic to Sri Lanka will be used for testing in labs