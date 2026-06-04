Online safety: Which countries are moving to curb children's social media access

A seismic shift is underway in the global digital landscape as countries around the world increasingly move to restrict or outright ban social media access for minors. This underscores a broader global re-evaluation of childhood safety in an increasingly connected world.

Driven by growing concerns over mental health, online safety, and developmental impacts, this trend reached a significant milestone this week as Malaysia officially enforced its ban on social media use by children under 16.

As of June 1, Malaysia has officially barred – under its Online Safety Act 2025 – children below the age of 16 from maintaining social media accounts.

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The legislation places the onus squarely on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, threatening them with hefty fines of up to 10 million ringgit (approximately $2.5 million) for non-compliance. Crucially, parents are exempt from penalties, signaling a clear focus on corporate responsibility.

"This is not merely a ban; it is a declaration that our children's well-being transcends the digital frontier. We are safeguarding their formative years,” the Malaysian government underscored.

Global curb to children's social media access

Malaysia's decisive action is not an isolated incident but part of a rapidly expanding global movement. Countries across continents are either implementing, passing, or actively drafting legislation to create a safer online environment for their youth.

Here is a list of countries that are working on regulating access to social media for minors:

Australia: Pioneered the movement with a nationwide ban for under-16s, enforced since late 2025.

Indonesia: Has already begun blocking access for children under 16 on major platforms.

European nations like Norway has strict ban for under-16s by end of 2026; France (under-15 ban passed), and Turkey (under-15 restrictions passed) are firming up their digital borders. Denmark, Austria, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom are all in various stages of proposing or drafting similar legislation, typically targeting ages 14-16.

United States: While lacking a federal mandate, several states, including Florida and Utah, have enacted their own laws requiring parental consent or outright bans for minors on social media.

In Africa, Gabon has also introduced ordinances in April 2026, mandating strict age verification for social media platforms.

Debate: protection vs. privacy

This global pivot, however, while lauded by child safety advocates, is not without its complexities.

Digital rights organisations voice concerns over the implications for privacy and freedom of expression, particularly regarding mandatory age verification systems.

Child protection advocates underscored that the challenge lies in striking a delicate balance: How to effectively shield children from online harms without inadvertently creating digital surveillance mechanisms or stifling their access to information and connection.