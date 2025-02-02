One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation

Floodwater flowing through the Parramatta wharf in Sydney after heavy rain lashed eastern Australia, causing flash flooding and a string of emergency warnings up and down the Pacific coast. AFP File Photo

One woman died in Australia Sunday as authorities ordered people in the country's flood-ravaged northeast to evacuate and be on the lookout for crocodiles as river levels approach historic highs.

Authorities in Queensland said parts of the state received more than 600 millimetres in 24 hours.

With heavy rains continuing, residents in six flood-prone suburbs of Townsville, a city of around 200,000 people, were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday.

The city's disaster management group coordinator Zac Dawes said 2,100 homes were under evacuation orders on Sunday evening.

But "about 10 per cent" of the community did not heed the order, he said.

One of those was a woman in her 90s who has lived in Townsville all her life, according to her neighbour Shan Isis, who sought shelter at an evacuation centre.

"She's refusing to come to the evacuation centre because she believes the floods aren't going to be that bad, and she's seen heaps of floods before," Isis told the national broadcaster ABC.

Police said earlier that a woman died on Sunday after the boat she was in capsized in the rural town of Ingham, around 230 km from Cairns.

Queensland police superintendent Graeme Paine said the coming hours would be "really critical" for Townsville.

"Certainly for Townsville the indications are there will be an inundation that will impact people," he said.

Rising floodwaters forced the closure of the local airport and Townsville University Hospital to delay elective surgeries, as the state declared that around 100 schools were "unsafe for students to attend".

The state's premier David Crisafulli warned more rain was forecast in the coming days which could result in "record rainfalls".