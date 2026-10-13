Omanis travelling to Philippines can now use electronic visas

Oman's Foreign Ministry clarified on Tuesday the Philippine e-Visa cannot be converted into another visa type and authorised length of stay cannot be extended

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 13 Oct 2026, 3:00 PM
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Omanis travelling to the Philippines can now avail of the electronic visa (e-Visa) system implemented by the Southeast Asian country since October 5, Oman's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Under the new system, approved e-Visa holders can present their visas upon arrival in the Philippines either digitally or in printed form. Physical visa stickers will no longer be affixed to their Omani passports.

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The e-Visa system (https://evisa.gov.ph) will operate alongside Machine Readable Visa (MRV) stickers for individual temporary visitor visas under Category 9(a) and other applicable Philippine visa categories.

Oman's Foreign Ministry clarified that the Philippine e-Visa cannot be converted into another visa type and that the authorised length of stay cannot be extended.

Authorities added travellers planning to visit the Philippines must ensure their passports are valid for at least six months from their date of entry. They must also have valid health insurance covering the entire duration of their stay.

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